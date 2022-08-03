SlamBall Founder Announces Sport’s Triumphant Return in 2023

Break out your sweatbands, short-shorts and goggles, Outsiders, big news has broken in the world of sports. SlamBall — a combination of basketball, football and hockey played on trampolines — is making a triumphant return.

Founder Mason Gordon announced the awesome news of SlamBall’s return in an interview with TMZ Sports. This high-flying version of hoops will be coming back to your television screens in 2023.

“There have been all kinds of people clamoring for SlamBall to come back,” Gordon said. “There has been #BringBackSlamBall media, viewed over 200 million times in the last 12 months. So, I’m ready to announce next summer, 2023, SlamBall is coming back, live!”

The last time the sport was played in America was in 2008. For the younger generation out there, this isn’t your typical game of basketball — in case the opening paragraph didn’t give it away. It’s a fun twist on Dr. James Naismith’s popular game, incorporating hockey and gymnastics-type elements to appeal to a broad audience.

I don’t know about you, but I’m fired up for SlamBall’s return. Now, where can I sign up?

Why This Acro-Basketball Sport is Returning in 2023

First off … let me apologize for incorporating a new term “acro-basketball” into SlamBall’s return. It was just too easy to resist, though. On a more serious note, it seems odd that a sport would return after a 15-year absence.

But Gordon told TMZ Sports that there’s been a perfect storm over the past few years, leading to the sport’s return. He believes one of the biggest draws is game length.

“SlamBall just kind of fits the bill,” Gordon said. “They’re 20-minute games. Television half hours. People obviously have really gravitated to the action, and it’s this incredible mash-up between basketball, football, hockey, little bit of gymnastics, little bit of video games, that’s just SlamBall.”

Gordon makes a great point, too. Over the years, both the MLB and NFL have made attempts to shorten the length of games. With 20-minute contests, SlamBall won’t run into that problem.

The other major aspect of the sport’s return? Mike Tollin — who produced ESPN‘s The Last Dance and The Captain — is a partner. That should help on the television side of things.

More details will be released as the start date approaches. For now, let’s all bust out the trampolines and those driveway baskets and start practicing for the upcoming tryouts!

Or … better yet, let’s just patiently wait for SlamBall’s return. We don’t need any broken bones.