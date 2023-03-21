SlamBall Set to Make Long-Awaited Comeback in Summer

SlamBall is back. The 2000s cult phenomenon that featured basketball played with four large trampolines on each side of the court will return to action this summer with a six-week regular season in Las Vegas.

After the six-week regular season, there will be a week of playoffs.

Investors in the league include three of the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils: David Blitzer, Michael Rubin and David Adelman. Other investors include Gary Vaynerchuk and Boston Celtics forward and former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin.

There were three SlamBall seasons in the first decade of the century in 2002, 2003 and 2008.

The first league was founded by Mason Gordon and Mike Tollin. The two have returned to help start up the sport once again. Gordon first thought of the idea for the sport.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be back, and especially by popular demand,” Gordon said, according to Front Office Sports. “I want to thank SlamBall’s persistent and passionate fans for making this comeback possible and our investors for helping make the dream real. This is a true Cinderella story — only with helmets, pads, and trampolines.”

Tollin is now most well-known as the executive producer of The Last Dance.

What is SlamBall?

SlamBall is a basketball hybrid where there are four large trampolines on the court that propel players into the air to attempt acrobatic plays and dunks.

Physicality is encouraged. Players can check a player once they reach the apex of their bounce into the air.

There are four players on the court and three different positions. The positions are gunner, handler and stopper. The gunners focus on scoring. The stoppers focus on defense. The handlers are the point guards of the game.

Games are four quarters of five minutes. The shot clock is 15 seconds.

The major scoring difference is that slam dunks are worth three points.