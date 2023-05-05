Snoop Dogg has recently confirmed that he’s interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. This comes after reports that he joined a group bidding to buy the struggling NHL franchise.

Neko Sparks, a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and producer, is leading the group bidding to buy the Senators. Snoop Dogg is involved in the group and he wants everyone to know that he’s being serious about the bid. It’s not a kind of publicity stunt.

“This ain’t no joke or no gimmick,” Snoop Dogg told The Athletic. “Or an image or likeness play. This is a real ownership play. And Snoop will put his foot in the town.”

It is interesting that Snoop Dogg needed to confirm that he’s being serious. After all, it’s not like he hasn’t shown interest in hockey in the past, though he’s admittedly a Los Angeles Kings fan. Still, it’s not like a celebrity has never found success buying professional sports teams before.

The Senators went up for sale in November of 2022. That was less than eight months after long-time owner Eugene Melnyk died. Melnyk left a complex legacy in Ottawa. At one point, he was described as the worst sports owner in North America, ahead of figures like Dan Snyder.

The whole era was bizarre and borderline tyrannical. Ultimately, it failed and the Senators have only made the playoffs twice since 2014. Fans are ready for a change and Snoop Dogg would certainly be a big change.

The bid to buy the Senators has been described as aggressive. The price is suspected to be more than $1 billion (U.S.). It’s also currently unclear how large a stake Snoop Dogg intends on investing. However, it does seem like he has a lot of ideas to bring to the table.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Snoop Dogg

It appears that the NHL isn’t the only league that has drawn Snoop Dogg’s interest. Back in April, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed one Calvin Broadus Jr. to play wide receiver.

The Steelers even announced the move on Twitter.

We have agreed to terms with WR Calvin Broadus Jr.



Details: https://t.co/EBgasWShyx pic.twitter.com/iDdP7g6bGq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 1, 2023

Just one thing, fans should check the time stamp. If you’re paying close attention, you’ll notice that the Steelers made that announcement on April 1st. That’s April Fool’s Day.

It’s a pretty good joke from Pittsburgh. However, it does feel like fans are missing out on a chance at watching Snoop try his hand at football. Even if it’s just a few clips of him catching balls during OTAs, it would be hilarious to watch.