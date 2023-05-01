Snoop Dogg wants in on some more sports fun as he reportedly joined a bid to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

According to The Athletic’s Ian Mendes, Snoop Dogg really wants the team. He is part of Neko Sparks’ bid to purchase the franchise.

Snoop Dogg is a noted Los Angeles sports fan, such as the Lakers and USC football. So this is certainly new territory for the music superstar.

Sparks is an LA-based entrepreneur, so it at least makes some sense from that standpoint.

“He’s passionately involved. He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited,” a source said of Snoop’s involvement, via The Athletic. “He wants this team.”

Snoop Dogg’s contributions are not available. But the price tag for the Senators is reportedly very high.

“Multiple sources stated the Sparks group is not intimidated by the notion of the final sale price for the NHL franchise eclipsing $1 billion (U.S.), although it is unclear how much of a financial stake Snoop has put into the group,” Mendes wrote. “A source confirmed Snoop is part of the consortium of owners as Sparks sets the ambition of leading the most diverse ownership group the NHL has ever seen. The consortium includes more than a dozen investors, with the majority of the ownership group comprised of people of color.”

Ottawa is obviously in Canada, so one can question the brand of the team in the United States. That reportedly sounds like a challenge Snoop Dogg wants.

“There is a belief Snoop will be able to use his connections to potentially draw other investors — and celebrities — into the Senators fold,” Mendes wrote. “And the 51-year-old appears bullish on using his celebrity power and status to amplify and grow the Ottawa Senators brand.”

Snoop Dogg in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators?

Another intriguing part of the equation is how Snoop Dogg would be involved in Ottawa. The rapper appeared on hockey broadcasts in the past and is a frequent guest on large event multicasts across professional sports.

Heck, the Pittsburgh Steelers even signed him!

That could potentially be an option during the team’s regional broadcasts. How much interest would that draw? It could work since it’s Snoop Dogg.

It’s hard to deny the music icon’s brand and name recognition to drum up interest. It could be the boost the Senators need.

Ottawa finished 39-35-8 this year and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year.