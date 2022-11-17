Snow Forecast in Buffalo Has NFL Fans Hilariously Noting Browns and Bills Players’ Heights

A huge blizzard is moving toward Buffalo and should cover the area with anywhere from 3 to 6 feet of snow, according to NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center.

The snowstorm could potentially force Sunday’s scheduled contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns to another location. They may possibly reschedule another date if needed.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are being considered for the Week 11 game.

One of these locations, and most likely the frontrunner, is Detroit. The Lions notably play the New York Giants this week. They actually host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

Might be hard to see some players under 6 feet of snow. 😅#Browns | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/OdRTFrVdRI — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 17, 2022

Online, fans were teasing players of both the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns, joking about the immense amount of snow that will be covering the field.

Sunday Night Fooball on NBC tweeted a graphic with players from different teams, showing just how well they’d hold up in a snowstorm.

Josh Allen and Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett, at 6’5″ and 6’4″ respectively, would be able to withstand the most snow. Next, we have Stefon Diggs and Nick Chubb, who are 6’0″ and 5’11” respectively. They would have a little tougher time keeping their heads above the snow.

However, the player at the bottom of the graphic is the 5’7″ Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary.

Fans React to the Heights of Buffalo and Cleveland Players in Wake of Snowstorm

Some Bills fans dispute how much snow will actually fall down and whether the game will have to be moved.

“There will NOT be 6 feet of snow!” one Buffalo fan wrote. “Maybe 3 (ish) and it will be done over OP by Saturday. No problem.”

Some fans had lots of fun with the graphic. One fan mimicked a play-by-play call, adding some snowy details of their own. “And here goes allen, ALLEN GONNA THROW TO THE SNOW AND THERES DIGGS POPPING OUT LIKE A GOPHER.”

Another fan quoted the legendary Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy: “If it’s too tough for them, it’s just right for us.”

However, if the Buffalo Bills are unable to host the Cleveland Browns, and they can’t use Detroit’s field, they could potentially travel to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia travels to Indianapolis to face the Colts, so Lincoln Financial Field would be available.

However, it’s clear that the NFL would most likely not want to play the game in Cleveland. This would give the team an unfair home-field advantage since the game was originally a road matchup.

However, it isn’t completely unprecedented. In 2005, a Giants-Saints game was scheduled to be played in New Orleans. Then, it was shifted Giants Stadiums due to the impact of Hurricane Katrina.

The Buffalo Bills come off a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Josh Allen threw for 330 yards and 1 touchdown against two interceptions.