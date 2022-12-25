‘Snow’ in Miami During Dolphins-Packers Christmas Game Is Blowing NFL Fans’ Minds

It was a partially white Christmas in Miami as snow fell ahead of the Dolphins-Packers game. NFL fans were blown away by it. Of course, this wouldn’t be news if it was a Packers home game. In fact, the amount of snowfall would be a disappointment in Green Bay. But, in Miami?!

Fans were filing into the stadium as snow fell down on them. While it didn’t look like it was sticking, folks were happy to see such a showing on Christmas Day. There really isn’t anything better than getting some snow on the big day…even if it is fake… Perfect football weather.

Brad Perez, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver was at the game and captured the phenomenon with his phone. There are fans all over looking up, smiling, laughing, and having a great time with the “snow” coming down.

Folks might talk about Miami snow sometimes, but they aren’t talking about it coming from the sky. What we see in the video isn’t technically snow, it is more sleet than anything. Fans have their own thoughts about it.

Fans Don’t Know About Miami Snow Prior to Kickoff

So, no matter how much fun people try to have, someone else is always there to rain on the parade. while this snow likely isn’t real (I know, shocking), people were having a good time with it. The Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium probably have some fake snow blowers, but why ruin the fun?

“47 degrees in Miami is cold, but sorry it’s still too warm for real snow! The Dolphins fake snow in the plaza pre game apparently fooled some folks,” one fan said.

There were others that loved the irony of Green Bay going to Miami just to walk into a snow flurry. The National Weather Service might say it was too warm, but it’s still real to me!

“He’s spreading holiday cheer! Made it snow in Miami so the Packers could feel at home and then gave them some neatly wrapped gifts too, what a great guy,” another fan tweeted. Making Aaron Rodgers comfortable is just what opposing teams want to do…right?

In case we needed any confirmation about the Miami snow, this Packers family delivered the final blow.

“At the Packer game in Miami today. Cloudy and cool, but not frigid. No snow!” one person tweeted with their whole family decked out in Green & Gold.

This game did not go Miami’s way. It might as well have snowed. Rodgers and the Packers did just enough, with a great defensive showing in the fourth quarter, to stop the Dolphins. 26-20 final score as the Packers try to run the table into the playoffs.