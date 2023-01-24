Soccer Commentator Loses His Mind After Goal, Says Some Really Weird Things

Soccer is supposed to be the beautiful game. However, like anything else, there are times when it can devolve a bit. That’s exactly what happened when a commentator lost his mind after a goal during an indoor soccer match.

It was a fairly remarkable goal, which saw a player go the length of the field and beat several players before scoring single-handily. So, you can see why soccer commentator Joey Zanaboni got so excited.

You can watch his reaction and call on the goal, here:

"Smoother than an artificial Christmas tree decorated with miniature Lubriderm bottles…" – @joey_zana pic.twitter.com/KM7LQR3mhs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 21, 2023

“Smoother than an artificial Christmas tree decorated with miniature Lubriderm bottles,” Zanaboni shouted.

Soccer commentators are known for their excited and at times ever deranged goal calls. It seems like that’s what the commentator is going for here. However, it didn’t quite come out the way that he intended.

Zanaboni embraced the silliness of his call on Twitter, at least. He tweeted out a video of the call with the caption, “Is this the craziest goal call in the history of American soccer? RT for yes, tag a friend for no!”

NFL Fans Are Sick of Tony Romo

At the start of his broadcasting career with CBS, there were a lot of people who loved Tony Romo. He was likable and often seemed to know what play was going to happen before it actually did. However, NFL fans appear to be turning on Romo now.

“Romo’s thoughtful analysis has been replaced by a lot of platitudes and very obvious statements that don’t add much to what we’re all watching. He’s also incorporated a lot of grunting and other noises into his repertoire. (There) were plenty of those on display Sunday,” Sean Keeley wrote. “Not to mention that, more than once, Romo said out loud that he wasn’t actually sure what had happened during a play. (That is the) last thing you ever want to hear an announcer admit.”