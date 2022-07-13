Social Media Blitz on LeBron James Continues Despite Attempt To Clarify Comments Regarding Brittney Griner

There’s just no winning for LeBron James right now. The Los Angeles Lakers Superstar attempted to clarify comments on Brittney Griner’s situation on Tuesday, but it didn’t seem to matter to many on social media.

First, James caused a stir with his comments on HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted. He said Griner — who is being detained in Russia after being arrested for possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil at an airport — might be questioning whether or not she wants to return to the country.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”

The NBA superstar caught a ton of heat for that comment. Initially, James said he didn’t pay attention to the negativity in an Instagram post. Later, he clarified his comments with another post on Twitter.

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” James said. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc. inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome.”

Despite his attempt to calm the social media storm, James continued to field plenty of criticism. Here are just some of the reactions from Twitter:

I see u felt that heat https://t.co/0vaTvjzsye — 🅿️YETTI (@DYetti_) July 13, 2022

Serena Williams would be impressed on the spin he put into that one https://t.co/KbP668WGwl — Matt🌹Davis (@MattNotHipster) July 13, 2022

LeBron James Tried to Block Negativity

Initially, LeBron James attempted to block out the negativity his critics threw his way on Tuesday. His post Instagram indicated that no amount of heat would faze him.

“Me laughing when I see negativity around trying to derail me from happiness!” James wrote.

Clearly, at some point, James decided to clarify his comments. Unfortunately for “King James,” it didn’t seem to matter.

As one of the biggest names in sports, James is typically asked for his opinion on matters around sports and politics. Because his popularity is immeasurable, he usually takes criticism, regardless of what he says.

This time, James took a little more than usual. Nothing really slowed the social media storm after his initial comments on Tuesday.