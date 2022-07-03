Social Media Is Destroying Talor Gooch For Comparing LIV Golf Atmosphere to Ryder Cup

Talor Gooch is trying way too hard to sell the popularity of LIV Golf. Though there was a strong turnout in Portland for this week’s event at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, the 30-year-old golfer made one of the most ridiculous comments you’ll hear.

After helping lead 4 Aces (Gooch, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez) to a victory in the team portion of the LIV Golf event this weekend, a reporter asked Gooch about the atmosphere. He compared the crowd in Portland to the Ryder Cup.

“I haven’t played a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup but I can’t imagine there’s a whole hell of a lot of difference,” Gooch said. “I mean, this was as cool as it gets. We’ve been saying about it all week, the energy is just different. It’s awesome.”

He actually said it! pic.twitter.com/jtWSNj9B9m — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 3, 2022

Gooch didn’t need to state that he’s never been part of the Ryder Cup experience — it’s pretty obvious. That’s like comparing your uncle’s “world famous” burgers at the 4th of July cookout to a filet mignon from a five-star restaurant.

Sure, the burger might be delicious, but it doesn’t compare to the steak.

Almost immediately after Gooch made the comment, golf savants on social media responded to the outrageous comparison. The 30-year-old probably won’t want to check his Twitter notifications anytime soon.

Good morning to everyone except Talor Gooch who thinks the Tripod Tour is just as exciting as a Ryder Cup — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) July 3, 2022

Talor Gooch needs to go prison https://t.co/jt9QAfzIM1 — deepfriedegg (@deep_fried_egg) July 3, 2022

Didn't see this coming, but Talor Gooch now the no. 1 villain of LIV Golf https://t.co/BWUC2NMYJw — Shane Ryan (@ShaneRyanHere) July 3, 2022

Yeah, I’ve been to the Ryder Cup and that’s bullshit pic.twitter.com/X58BVCyQxg — SportsBallFan (@SportsBallFan23) July 3, 2022

DJ and P about lost it pic.twitter.com/tUs5VAR4i9 — HUNNIDbands (@IsenhourMatt) July 3, 2022

The Ryder Cup is renowned as the best atmosphere in golf. Comparing it to a three-day event in Portland — and just the second tournament of the LIV Golf league — is simply outrageous.

Maybe Gooch is trying to become the biggest villain of LIV Golf. If that’s the case, he’s off to a tremendous start.

At Least It Wasn’t All Bad for Talor Gooch This Weekend

It’s going to take time for golf fans to process what former PGA Tour golfer Talor Gooch said after this weekend’s LIV Golf event. But the good news, at least for Gooch, is that he leaves Portland with quite a bit of cash.

Gooch shot 4-under-par for the tournament, finishing in seventh place. He will take home $675,000 in individual prize money for his high finish in the event.

On top of that, 4 Aces will split a prize of $3 million for winning the team event. The team — comprised of Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez — carded a -23 for the tournament, a seven-stroke victory over the second-best team.

In total earnings, Gooch will take home over $1.4 million for the three-day tournament in Portland. That will probably make the social media criticism a little bit easier to handle this week.