LOOK: Social Media Photo Shows Severity of Tiger Woods’ Right Leg Damage After Last Year’s Car Crash

On February 21, 2021, Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg fractures in a single-car crash near Los Angeles. He was taken to the nearby Harbor-UCLA Hospital, where he had surgery to fix a broken tibia and fibula, among other injuries.

Dr. Robert Glattner, an emergency physician, told USA Today: “This is all badness. From an orthopedic standpoint, it’s an emergency.”

Of course, those are all words. It is hard for people to grasp the severity of an injury unless they see it. Well, on Tuesday they saw it.

A picture of Woods posing with a fan – with shorts and no leg sleeve – surfaced, and it was not pretty. The photo showed his right leg with visible deformity. There is a big scar on his shin, which seems to be bowed out in comparison to his left leg.

This is the first time since the accident 16 months ago that his bare leg has been shown in public. Woods has to wear pants during PGA Tour events and sports a leg sleeve when in shorts out on the golf course.

Considering all of these injuries and the fact that he is 46 years old, it goes to show just how impressive Woods’ determination has been. Not only to get back out on the course, but to perform at even close to a competitive level.

Woods Shows Perseverance Through Injuries

Tiger Woods made his return to competition in the 2022 Masters, his first tournament action since the 2020 U.S. Open. He did make it to the weekend at +1 after Friday, but faded in his final two rounds and finished at +13 in 47th place. He was out of action for over a year due to the car accident and chronic back injuries.

Woods made the cut at both The Masters and the PGA Championship in May. However, as the weeks went along, his pain became more and more visible. He struggled in his final two rounds at August National, and had to withdraw after Saturday at Southern Hills Country Club and could not finish the event.

On June 7, Woods posted on Twitter that he would not be playing in the 122nd U.S. Open because his body needed “more time to get stronger.” In his statement, he announced his intention to play at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland from July 4-5 – followed by The Open Championship at the Old Course at St Andrews from July 14-17.

It will be the fifth time during his illustrious career that Woods will play the event at his favorite venue. He won in 2000 and 2005 by a combined 13 strokes during his prime, but missed the cut at both the 2010 and 2015 editions of the tournament.