Social Media Reacts to Aaron Donald’s Wild Blow-Up at Los Angeles Rams’ Joint Practice

Aaron Donald provided quite the doozy on Thursday when encouraging a mass brawl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals during a joint practice. Wielding two orange and black striped helmets, Donald unloaded a tremendous attack in the middle of the scrum.

#Rams Aaron Donald used a #Bengals helmet to hit Cincy players after a fight broke out at joint practice. pic.twitter.com/GmfnsdCinJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2022

Video captured shows the melee, but from such a distance, becomes difficult to decipher if it was a targeted attack. However, the clip is drawing plenty of similarities to Myles Garrett’s crazed mindset when attacking Pittsburgh’s quarterback Mason Rudolph with a Steelers helmet in 2019.

When Garrett brutally punished Rudolph on national television, ESPN’s Adam Schefter infamously tweeted “Assault.” Mocking his own reaction to the incident from three years ago, when asked for his opinion of Donald’s technique on NFL Live, Schefter quipped an identical response.

Cleveland sports writer Nick Pedone offered some insight from a Clevelander’s perspective. Pedone remarked how some called for criminal action against Garrett for his actions in 2019. While not facing jail time, the NFL did step in and suspend the defensive lineman indefinitely.

However, he points out that Donald likely won’t face strict punishment from the league as a result of his actions. Pedone is correct. The NFL won’t discipline Donald for the practice scuffle. Instead, the Rams declared any sort of consequence would remain in-house.

Some folks wanted Myles Garrett thrown in prison for assault over a primetime helmet swing. The Cleveland PD even released a statement.



I doubt there will be a punishment for Aaron Donald, but it is on video. #Browns — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) August 25, 2022

Memes Pour In Highlighting Severity of Aaron Donald’s Tantrum

But fans continue to pile on to Donald, unwilling to consider Donald’s actions varying from Garrett’s. One fan invoked an image of Mason Rudolph with photoshopped military helicopters in the background.

Mason Rudolph watching Aaron Donald attack players with 2 helmets pic.twitter.com/60Wue6vb7d — KyleCovers (@itskylecovers) August 26, 2022

The popular NFL_Memes account on Twitter shared an unintentionally insightful look at Donald’s history in the league. The picture splits into four frames and depicts separate instances of Donald’s questionable ethics on the field. Notorious for toeing the line, the league has fined Donald 11 times in his career.