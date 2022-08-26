Social Media Reacts to Dennis Rodman Canceling Travel Plans to Russia to Free Brittney Griner

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I’m trying to go this week,” Dennis Rodman said last week. Well, guess what? Shocker… he’s not actually going for Brittney Griner.

Within three days, Rodman’s plans went from heroic to hollow. Who would have thought the words of one of the most unstable people alive would end up with no actual substance?

In the wake of Rodman backtracking about saving Brittney Griner, Twitter users had lots to say regarding the former NBA star.

As if he could, just because he said he would. — KC K. (@kckalu514) August 25, 2022

Dennis Rodman will not be going to Russia. I wonder why he changed his mind? I heard it’s lovely this time of the year… — SammyBull713 (@SBull713) August 26, 2022

Dennis Rodman backs out of the Mission to bring Brittney Griner home from Russia.



Dennis Rodman would be another American Pawn locked up in Russia. There isn't any Diplomacy between the countries. — Johnsonvenida3 (@johnsonvenida3) August 26, 2022

Someone mustve knocked some sense in em — WarHawkIW (@LilPig_IW) August 25, 2022

Isn't this more up Kim Kardashian's alley? — Robert Cross (@RobertC15898658) August 25, 2022

Good.

Everyone would've been talmbout 'Free Dennis Rodman' next. 😂 — LaDivaScorpion ♏🤑💵💰💚 (@FierceAssSistah) August 25, 2022

Dennis Rodman decided not to trot on over to Russia to *save* Brittney Griner. Maybe the state department showed him the photos of the men and women Putin poisoned with Novichok or pushed off buildings. 😁😆😅😂🤣 — Ⓥ Climate Action Now (@daily_tomato) August 26, 2022

The U.S. State Department was not thrilled with the idea of Dennis Rodman “helping” Griner’s situation. During his normal briefing this past Monday, spokesman Ned Price commented on him potentially going to Russia this week to play diplomat.

“We have seen through the media – and really only through the media – that Dennis Rodman has said he does intend to travel to Russia,” Price remarked, via Fox News. “I want to be clear: He would not be traveling on behalf of the U.S. government.”

Nobody is sure who Rodman got “permission” from to go on this rogue rescue mission. Although the Hall of Famer claimed that he does have a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was always a completely insane plan. Still, it made for some good/weird drama for a few days.