Social Media Reacts to Deshaun Watson’s Cleveland Browns Debut

Deshaun Watson made his Cleveland Browns debut Friday night to a chorus of jeers and chants from the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful.

Before he had even taken his first snap under center, fans at TIAA Bank Field were quick to voice their displeasure with Watson. In the video, fans chant “you sick f***” at Watson.

It didn’t take long for social media to join in on the mocking of Watson, after an uninspiring 1-of-5 for seven yards performance.

Deshaun Watson Tonight:



3 drives👍

1 completion🔥🎯

7 yards🥵😤

0 first downs🤯

1 apology to 25+ Victims🧖🏾‍♂️💆🏾‍♂️



The Browns have their franchise guy☝️💯 https://t.co/gWDXc5JhrI — tyler 〽️ (@Tjclue5) August 13, 2022

Deshaun Watson be like pic.twitter.com/iXrXDcZ2bv — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) August 12, 2022

Deshaun Watson Apologized to Victims Ahead of Cleveland Browns Debut

Before Deshaun Watson took the field, he conducted a two-minute interview with CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala. The interview was posted to the Browns’ Twitter, in which the 26-year-old was asked about the perceived “lack of remorse” for his actions.

Deshaun Watson responded with his first public apology since he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions by 25 women. He was handed a six-game suspension last week for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL is appealing retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling. The league is hoping for a more severe punishment.

Deshaun spoke with Aditi Kinkhabwala ahead of starting tonight's game in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/9kuHxI9ULh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 12, 2022

“I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

There is currently no timetable for a ruling on the NFL’s appeal. Commissioner Roger Goodell has appointed former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal. Goodell was upfront Tuesday of why the league decided to appeal Robinson’s ruling.

“We’ve seen the evidence, she was very clear about the evidence, she reinforced the evidence,” Goodell said, via ESPN. “There were multiple violations that were egregious and it was predatory behavior.”