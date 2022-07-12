Social Media Reacts to LeBron James’ Comments on WNBA Star Brittney Griner

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sent shockwaves throughout social media Tuesday, when comments concerning the Russian detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner were released.

During the latest trailer of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” James questioned the support of Griner from the U.S.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”

LeBron James’ comments have social media in a frenzy, with many chiming in on what “The King” had to say about Brittney Griner.

Tell LeBron James to tell Brittney Griner that. I highly doubt she wishes to remain in Russia. 🤦‍♀️ thats easy for an NBA star to say. — Jennifer Bell #Knowledg’sLimitdImaginationsEndless (@jennie0501) July 12, 2022

LeBron James should join Brittney Griner in her Russian jail cell. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 12, 2022

Using divisive feminist babble saying if LeBron James was held captive in Russia instead of Brittney Griner, this country would be rallying behind his release. What world are some of y'all living in? Didn't we just witness a black man named Jayland Walker pumped with 60 bullets? — Nicole's View 🇺🇲 (@BLKLiberation84) July 12, 2022

LeBron James says if he were Brittney Griner, he'd question returning to the United States.



2 things: 1. He's free to leave at any point… Why not China since he loves the CCP?



2. There's no rush to decide now. She's got 10 years to think about it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 12, 2022

Mr Putin,

We will trade you Ms Griner for Mr James and we may throw in 2 future fourth round picks if you insist. @brittneygriner @KingJames https://t.co/jTcXZWLwl5 — Daniel McCay (@danmccay) July 12, 2022

LeBron James thinks America is so bad Brittney Griner might prefer to just stay in a Russian prison for a decade.



People on ESPN act like this clown is a genius. In reality, LeBron is incredibly stupid. https://t.co/ShPS4Pym86 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 12, 2022

Brittney Griner Has Been Detained in Russia Since February

Brittney Griner was detained on Feb. 17 for being in possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil at a Russian airport. She pleaded guilty to the charges last Thursday. Russian authorities extended her detention through at least December, just four days before her plea. Griner is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison for the offense.

Athletes such as LeBron James have continued to call on President Joe Biden and his administration to organize her return. Griner penned her own letter to Biden last Monday.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” Griner wrote. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year. I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees.

Griner, 31, is a nine-year veteran of the WNBA. She has spent her entire career with the Mercury and is a seven-time All-Star. Griner, like other WNBA players, plays basketball overseas in Russia during the offseason where she can make more money. Griner was in Russia to play for UMMC Yekaterinburg, where she earns at least $1 million.