Social Media Reacts to LeBron James’ Comments on WNBA Star Brittney Griner

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sent shockwaves throughout social media Tuesday, when comments concerning the Russian detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner were released.
During the latest trailer of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” James questioned the support of Griner from the U.S.
“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”
LeBron James Has Social Media Buzzing Over Brittney Griner Comments
LeBron James’ comments have social media in a frenzy, with many chiming in on what “The King” had to say about Brittney Griner.
Brittney Griner Has Been Detained in Russia Since February
Brittney Griner was detained on Feb. 17 for being in possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil at a Russian airport. She pleaded guilty to the charges last Thursday. Russian authorities extended her detention through at least December, just four days before her plea. Griner is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison for the offense.
Athletes such as LeBron James have continued to call on President Joe Biden and his administration to organize her return. Griner penned her own letter to Biden last Monday.
“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” Griner wrote. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year. I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees.
Griner, 31, is a nine-year veteran of the WNBA. She has spent her entire career with the Mercury and is a seven-time All-Star. Griner, like other WNBA players, plays basketball overseas in Russia during the offseason where she can make more money. Griner was in Russia to play for UMMC Yekaterinburg, where she earns at least $1 million.