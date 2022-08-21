Social Media Reacts: NBA Legend Dennis Rodman Heading to Russia to Help Bring Brittney Griner Back to U.S.

NBA legend Dennis Rodman is heading to Russia to help facilitate the return of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The Hall of Famer revealed over the weekend to NBC News that he has received permission help bring Griner home. The U.S. State Department currently has an advisory in place urging Americans not to travel to Russia. It appears, however, Rodman will in fact make the trip, as the U.S. continues to classify Griner as “wrongfully detained.”

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 for being in possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil at a Russian airport. She plead guilty in July and sentenced earlier this month to nine years in prison and ordered to pay a $16,500 fine.

Athletes, celebrities and Griner herself have pleaded with U.S. officials to bring her back to the states. Griner penned a letter to President Joe Biden ahead of July 4, asking not to be forgotten. A prisoner swap is being discussed, in which the U.S. receives Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. Russia, in return, would receive Viktor Bout.

Social Media Chimes in on Dennis Rodman’s Efforts

Many have chimed in on social media to the news that Rodman is planning on heading to Moscow this week. As you could imagine, many are skeptical, while others remain hopeful.

Dennis Rodman is flying to Russia to see if he can get Brittney Griner released. Have a safe trip Dennis see you in 9 years.😂😂 — Jericho (@JerichoXV) August 21, 2022

Dennis Rodman knows that Brittney Griner is not in North Korea, right?#BrittneyGriner — 𝘞𝘦 𝘏𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘴 (@falseAberration) August 21, 2022

Dennis Rodman in Russia getting Brittney Griner out of prison. pic.twitter.com/OqsTJzrRGv — 👟 (@dirtywhiteups) August 21, 2022

You know how badly I want Dennis Rodman to get this right? If he pulls this off he's better than Jordan. https://t.co/241zy7O9x6 — Isaiah (@Bboy_Izilla) August 21, 2022