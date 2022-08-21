Social Media Reacts: NBA Legend Dennis Rodman Heading to Russia to Help Bring Brittney Griner Back to U.S.

NBA legend Dennis Rodman is heading to Russia to help facilitate the return of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner.
The Hall of Famer revealed over the weekend to NBC News that he has received permission help bring Griner home. The U.S. State Department currently has an advisory in place urging Americans not to travel to Russia. It appears, however, Rodman will in fact make the trip, as the U.S. continues to classify Griner as “wrongfully detained.”
Griner was detained on Feb. 17 for being in possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil at a Russian airport. She plead guilty in July and sentenced earlier this month to nine years in prison and ordered to pay a $16,500 fine.
Athletes, celebrities and Griner herself have pleaded with U.S. officials to bring her back to the states. Griner penned a letter to President Joe Biden ahead of July 4, asking not to be forgotten. A prisoner swap is being discussed, in which the U.S. receives Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. Russia, in return, would receive Viktor Bout.
Social Media Chimes in on Dennis Rodman’s Efforts
Many have chimed in on social media to the news that Rodman is planning on heading to Moscow this week. As you could imagine, many are skeptical, while others remain hopeful.