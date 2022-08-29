Social Media Shows Support for Commanders RB Brian Robinson After Shooting

Social media is showing support for Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson, who was shot multiple times during a reported carjacking. The rookie from Alabama is in stable condition at the hospital, per multiple reports.

JP Finlay of NBC Washington and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday. The injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the reports.

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson has been shot multiple times in robbery attempt, per @nbcwashington. Sources tell me it’s non life threatening. Much more to come. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 28, 2022

After learning of the scary situation, several individuals on social media shared thoughts, prayers and support for Robinson. Below are some of the reactions from Sunday’s news:

Wtf prayers — SkolHub (0-0) (@CousinsToJJets) August 28, 2022

🙏 — KaVontae Turpin Enjoyer (@DakHOF) August 28, 2022

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported that two bullets struck Robinson in his “lower body.” Specifics were unknown at the time of the reports.

The Commanders selected Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Alabama from 2017-21. He won two national championships with the Crimson Tide and earned Cotton Bowl MVP honors in 2021.

Brian Robinson Just Completed His First NFL Preseason

Brian Robinson just completed his first NFL preseason with the Washington Commanders. He played in each of the first two contests but did not have a carry in the Saturday finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

In his two appearances, Robinson took 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. His lone score came in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Robinson earned All-SEC honors during his 2021 season at Alabama. He amassed 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground for the Crimson Tide last fall. He added 296 receiving yards and two additional touchdowns.