Social Media Sounds Off on OJ Simpson Telling People to Leave Tom Brady Alone

Criticism of Tom Brady is at an all-time high as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled out of the gate — specifically on offense.

The 3-3 start is hardly what Brady and the Buccaneers had in mind, but it’s reality of where the team is at, nearly two years removed from their Super Bowl LV victory. Beyond his responsibilities under center, Brady is reportedly going through a divorce with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Their relationship has taken center stage in the public eye, with both lawyering up.

Pro Football Hall of Famer OJ Simpson is calling for the criticism to end. Simpson took to Twitter earlier this week and said that everyone should “leave Brady alone.”

“This morning, I’ve heard a little too much about Tom Brady,” Simpson said. “Look, Tom Brady had retired. Retired. And in retirement I am sure he made some commitments in this fall. One was probably a vacation with his family at a time of the year that they’ve been unable to do that in the past.”

Given Simpson’s history, in which he was acquitted of murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, many on social media said that Simpson should sit this one out.

Gisele Bündchen Hires Top Divorce Attorney Amid Split With Tom Brady

Things are reportedly getting “nasty” between Brady and Bündchen amid the couple’s split.

Per Page Six, Bündchen recently hired Tom Sasser, managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero and Roy. Sasser is regarded as the top divorce lawyer in the state of Florida. The West Palm Beach divorce attorney has previously represented high-profile clients including Tiger Woods and Jeff Gordon.

Brady and Bündchen have reportedly been living apart for months after engaging in an “epic fight” over the summer. The two are at odds over Brady’s decision to do a U-turn on his retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced following the 2021 NFL season that he was calling it quits, but reversed course 40 days later. Brady was absent from training camp for eleven days tending to a “personal matter.” The two are actively looking at ways to divide their wealth and property.

A source indicated that the two are not fighting over their kids — son Benjamin, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian.

“Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers,” a source told Page Six. “They are ready for a fight. Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world.”

The source notes that this is likely the end of their 13-year marriage.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now,” the source said. “They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”