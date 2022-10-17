Social Media Sounds Off on Tom Brady’s Sideline Outburst vs. Steelers

If you tuned in to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ (3-3) 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) Sunday, then you saw a Tom Brady-led offense that hardly resembled the one that averaged over 30 points per game last season.

Tampa Bay struggled, especially in the red zone, where they converted just 1-of-4 opportunities. Star receiver Mike Evans, who came into Sunday averaging seven targets a game, saw the ball go his way just four times. Brady was pressured often, sacked twice and fumbled once. Tom Brady finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards and one touchdown. All while the Steelers were missing four members of its secondary, including star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Brady’s frustration was most evident during the second quarter after another drive stalled. The 45-year-old immediately made his way to the sideline and ripped into his offensive line. The exchange was picked up by Fox‘s cameras.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

“You’re so much better than the way you’re f—— playing,” Brady yelled at his offensive line.

Brady’s sideline outburst drew lots of reaction from fans on social media. Many brought of the days leading up to the game, in which Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding Friday in New York City. Tom Brady missed the Buccaneers’ brief Saturday walkthrough and arrived to Pittsburgh separate from the team.

Fans Rip Tom Brady for Sideline Outburst

Tom Brady skipped training camp, takes every Wednesday off, stayed out late this past Friday in New York City to party, and flew to Pittsburgh without his teammates before today’s game, yet he has the audacity to chastise his offensive line on national television. What a loser. — NFL Data Analyst | Harrison P. Kent IV (@harrisonpkent) October 16, 2022

Tom Brady doesn’t practice Wednesday. Doesn’t travel with the team or walk through to go to Robert krafts wedding, gets mad that team doesn’t look good https://t.co/UIwilHh1RS — Tbow (@TheRealTebow3) October 16, 2022

