SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Could Lose the 2026 World Cup Because of Its Field

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, has been viewed as the favorite to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final — the first event to be jointly-hosted by three countries (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, however, could now be out of consideration due to an issue with the construction of the field. Per The Times in England, the field at SoFi Stadium is too narrow to host the World Cup Final as currently constructed. The field must be widened by as much as 63 feet to host the match, which would require the removal of seats in the lower bowl.

FIFA aims to host World Cup Finals in stadiums that hold at least 80,000. SoFi Stadium seats just over 70,000, meaning the removal of seats would likely force FIFA to look elsewhere. MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and Jets, could take SoFi Stadium’s place as the favorite. The stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, holds more than 82,000. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, could also be a viable option. The Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium has the ability to seat 80,000 plus.

North America Set to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup

16 cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico will host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

West Region

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Seattle, Washington, U.S.

San Francisco/Bay Area, California, U.S.

Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Central Region

Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.

Dallas/Arlington, Texas, U.S.

Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Houston, Texas, U.S.

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico

East Region

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Boston/Foxboro, Massachusetts, U.S.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Miami, Florida, U.S.

New York/New Jersey, U.S.

The 2026 edition will be the first to feature 48 teams — an uptick from the typical 32. A record 104 matches will be played — up from the traditional 64.

“The FIFA Council unanimously approved the proposed amendment to the FIFA World Cup 2026 competition format,” FIFA said last week. “The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches, while providing balanced rest time between competing teams.”