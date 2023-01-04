SoFi Stadium Won’t Allow Tailgating at College Football National Championship, Fans Sound Off

Tailgating and college football goes together like peanut butter and jelly. But this year’s national championship won’t feature the pre-game suds and brats, thanks to a dumb rule from SoFi Stadium.

In an announcement regarding parking for Monday’s championship tilt between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, an excerpt reads, “Tailgating will not be allowed in any SoFi Stadium parking lot.” The stadium will also prohibit RVs from the parking lots.

This might be a shocker, but college football fans hated that asinine rule. Plenty of individuals took to social media to blast the venue for its decision.

“The National Championship should NEVER be played at SoFi Stadium ever again. Not being allowed to tailgate is a massive failure,” One Twitter user wrote.

“I can’t fathom having a national championship in this sport and not allowing tailgating,” another wrote. “Tell me you don’t get the sport’s culture without telling me you don’t get the sport’s culture.”

A third social media user simply said, “All championship games should be held in the South, change my mind.”

If we know anything about college football fans, this will not be the last SoFi hears about this decision.

We’ve got a fresh face in this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. No. 3 TCU stunned Michigan 51-45 in one of the most exciting Fiesta Bowl games in history.

The Horned Frogs became the first Big 12 team to win a game in the Playoff.

Georgia is looking to repeat as national champions after knocking off Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling Peach Bowl contest. The Dawgs are making their third visit to the national championship game.

Monday’s game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT and airs on ESPN.