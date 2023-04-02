South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley Calls Out Media at Final Four: We’re Not Thugs, Monkeys, Street Fighters

Dawn Staley, the coach of South Carolina, was in an unusual spot Friday night. Her Gamecocks, the defending NCAA champions and heavy favorites for this year, lost in the Final Four.

Staley needed to talk about what happened in the 77-73 loss to Iowa late Friday in Dallas. The Gamecocks couldn’t handle Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who scored an NCAA semifinal record 41 points.

Midway through the post-game press conference, a reporter asked Dawn Staley about her team being known as “bullies.” Here’s the question: “A lot of times other coaches, your colleagues, have sat in that spot (as the losing team to South Carolina) and talked about you all being bullies. What’s the truth about your team?”

Keep in mind that opposing coaches have complained about the way the Gamecocks crash the boards and play such a bruising style of defense. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, before the game, said posting up against South Carolina was akin to a bar fight. And UConn coach Geno Auriemma, the most successful coach in the women’s game, also criticized Staley’s team’s style of play after the Huskies lost to the Gamecocks in the regular season.

Dawn Staley was quick with her reply. Her response went viral as she spared no words, criticizing reporters for asking her about this.

“Truth about our team? That’s a good question.” Dawn Staley said. “We’re not bar fighters. We’re not thugs. (And) we’re not monkeys. We’re not street fighters.

“This team exemplifies how you need to approach basketball on the court and off the court,” said the coach and one-time star player. “And I do think that that’s sometimes brought into the game, and it hurts.”

Dawn Staley Revealed That She’d Heard about Media Conversation

Then Staley mentioned that someone she knew relayed a conversation this person had heard. She said reporters were talking about her team, Thursday night. Staley said she planned on mentioning what she’d heard whether South Carolina won or lost.

“Some of the people in the media, when you’re gathering in public, you’re saying things about our team, and you’re being heard, and it’s being brought back to me,” Dawn Staley said. “And these are the people that write nationally for our sport.

“So you can not like our team, and you can not like me,” she said. “But when you say things that you probably should be saying in your home on the phone or texting out in public and you’re being heard, and you are a national writer for our sport, it just confirms what we already know. So watch what you say when you’re in public and you’re talking about my team in particular.”

Dawn Staley told the reporters she didn’t plan on changing her coaching style. But she placed the reporters on blast. “I hear you because I do have friends in the media,” she said. “Whether you believe it or not, I do have some friends in the media.

“So those of you who were at whatever event you were at that was nearby this arena yesterday,” she said. “You were heard. You were overheard talking about our team.”

Iowa moves on to play LSU in Saturday’s NCAA title game. The Tigers knocked off Virginia Tech, the only other top seed remaining in the tournament.