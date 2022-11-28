south-carolina-hc-shane-beamer-shares-touching-moment-with-his-dad-after-clemson-upset

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has had two weeks of career-defining wins and last night was a major victory. The win over bitter rival Clemson was hard fought. Far different from their beatdown of Tennessee just the week before. Beamer was able to share the moment last night with his father Frank. College football runs in their veins.

There are many families that have made football the family business. The Beamers are no different. Shane Beamer has done very well in South Carolina. During the last two weeks of the season, his Gamecocks pulled off wins against top-five teams in convincing fashion.

No gimmicks, no weird formations, and tricks plays. Just plain coaching and execution on the field by the players. The win over Tennessee was great. But you could tell the win over Clemson was something more. Shane remembers watching his dad coach against the Tigers and how much it meant for him.

I remember coming to watch him coach VT to a win in that stadium in 2007 …They made some huge special teams plays that night



Pretty cool reversing the roles yesterday ….With the same huge special teams plays https://t.co/VYxgFmnGay — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) November 28, 2022

Of course, Shane Beamer’s father Frank is a legendary coach for the Virginia Tech Hokies. During his head coaching career, he has a record of 280-143-4 overall. He was a big success at Murray State in the 1980s (Go Racers!) and went on to coach at VaTech for almost 30 years.

To put it simply, Beamers know how to coach football.

Shane Beamer Leads Gamecocks to Back-to-Back Upset Wins

At one point in this season, it didn’t look like South Carolina would have much to celebrate this season. However, their last two wins change all of that. Tennessee and Clemson were both knocked out of playoff contention thanks to Shane Beamer’s squad.

Of course, Spencer Rattler and his teammates did the work on the field. They were great in the last two weeks. The defense showed up, the offense executed, and they didn’t make mistakes. That all results in wins. If you’re a team in the SEC East, you’ve been put on notice.

Don’t let Shane Beamer and South Carolina get hot going into 2023.