South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Fuming After Students Rush the End Zone Mid-Game

South Carolina (1-1) already knew it would have its hands full against No. 1 Georgia (2-0) Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

To win, they would need the Gamecock faithful to be loud and rowdy in the stands. What they didn’t expect, however, was for the student section to try and hurt their chances at pulling off the upset. Or maybe they did? In between the first and second quarter, the school decided to put a generous amount of the student body on the field.

we're having a football game here pic.twitter.com/fT2whKA0mO — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 17, 2022

Turns out, it’s not easy to gather a bunch of students back into the stands. Play had to be stopped, leading many on social media to chime in on the blunder.

South Carolina having to stop play because of putting half the student body on the field and couldn’t get them off is peak USC Jr — Jeff Hensley (@JeffHensley_) September 17, 2022

>south Carolina fans sabotaging their own team



Lmfao why — Aaron (@chokenspee) September 17, 2022

Some were quick to suggest there was no need to clear out the end zone before the Gamecocks could fire off a play. They weren’t scoring anyways.

They probably didn't need to clear the endzone on that first down. South Carolina wasn't scoring — Dirtybird Person (@atlfalcon89) September 17, 2022

Shane Beamer Ticked off By South Carolina Fans on the Field

Nobody was ticked off more by the sight of seeing hundreds of fans in the end zone than South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. Beamer was seen yelling as his offense was forced to wait. If Beamer has it his way, there will likely be no more honoring of students at future South Carolina home games.

Pretty sure there will be no more honoring of students at Williams Brice during timeouts if Shane Beamer has anything to say. — Mark Yarbro (@MarkYarbro) September 17, 2022

Beamer has plenty to be unhappy about on the field after taking in his team’s first half performance. The Bulldogs have been dominant and lead 21-0. South Carolina has surprisingly been able to move the ball — that is until it’s third-down, where the Gamecocks are 0-5.

