South Carolina Shocks Fans, Beats Down Tennessee in Massive Upset

Wow. The South Carolina Gamecocks, led by quarterback Spencer Rattler, ran the Tennessee Volunteers off the field in Columbia. This game was all South Carolina, all night long. The college football world witnessed a wild one. There wasn’t a thing that this team could do wrong on offense.

So, who had the Gamecocks scoring 63 points in this one? No one did, that’s right. However, that’s what happened. They did it on the ground, in the air, on defense, and pretty much in every aspect of the game. Rattler was just about perfect. 30/37 for 438 yards and six touchdowns.

WHAT AN UPSET❗️



SOUTH CAROLINA TAKES DOWN NO. 5 TENNESSEE 63-38 🤙



(📸 @GamecockFB) pic.twitter.com/QsLTSQc0ob — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 20, 2022

Fans were absolutely blown away by the performance on the field.

Fans Blown Away By South Carolina

Defeating a top-5 team in the country like this is unheard of. To do it to a conference rival is demoralizing to the other team, and a big boost to the winning program. If you aren’t in Columbia, well, that sucks.

“I have never in my life wanted to be in Columbia, South Carolina more than I do right now,” one fan said on Twitter.

Today, top-ranked teams had tough games, struggle games, games that just didn’t look pretty. However, all of the top-4 teams made it out with a win on Saturday. When it came to #5, the magic went away. Tennessee couldn’t catch a break and it showed.

