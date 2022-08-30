South Carolina Spurns ‘Cock Commander’ for ‘The General’ in Renaming Live Rooster

While it was highly unlikely we were going to get “Cock Commander” as the next name of South Carolina‘s live rooster, it still stings to see the university went in a completely different direction.

With “Sir Big Spur” no more, South Carolina was on the hunt to find a new name. They found one, but it’s not “Cluck Norris,” nor is it “Cock Commander,” two of the fan-favorite suggestions. The university announced Monday that its live rooster is now “The General.” That’s right, South Carolina named its iconic live mascot after an insurance company. Not Chuck freakin’ Norris or, well, the other thing.

And that’s incredibly depressing.

In all seriousness, the name does carry heavy ties to the school. The new name pays homage to Thomas Sumter, a Revolutionary War general from South Carolina. His nickname was “The Fighting Gamecock,” where South Carolina get its nickname.

“We know Gamecock fans are passionate about our traditions and seeing the live mascot at games and other athletics events is something they look forward to,” South Carolina director of marketing Eric Nichols said, via The State. “When we realized that we would have to change his name to keep that tradition alive, it seemed fitting to go back to where ‘Gamecocks’ got started.”

Owners of ‘Sir Big Spur’ Force South Carolina Into Name Change

A dispute between the rooster’s original owners — Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli — and the new owners, Beth and Van Clark, is the reason for the name change. The two parties disagree on how to manage the bird’s comb on top of its head.

The original owners reportedly had trimmed the rooster’s comb to make the bird look like a fighting Gamecock. The new owners, meanwhile, have decided to keep the comb intact, citing health benefits. Snelling and Albertelli broke off the agreement with the university on the name “Sir Big Spur.”