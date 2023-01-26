Sports Broadcaster Caught on Hot Mic Having NSFW Meltdown About Seagulls

Colorado Avalanche radio broadcaster Marc Moser is ready to go to war with seagulls across the globe following a regretful encounter with one in Vancouver. On his way over to the Vancouver Canucks’ arena, where the Avalanche played later that day, Moser stopped by the local McDonald’s and grabbed a Sausage McMuffin. However, during his stroll, Moser was ambushed by a seagull, who swiped the McMuffin and absconded back into the Canadien skies.

Moser immediately went to Twitter to announce the theft and issue a warning to the bird who plundered his breakfast:

“Walking to the rink in Vancouver…and a seagull just swooped down from behind and snagged my sausage McMuffin right out of my hand. I am flaming torqued off. Hey bird, I’ll be back to settle the score.”

A few days later, upon returning to the Avalanche’s home arena, the TV crew had tied a fake seagull to the ceiling to taunt Moser over the stolen McMuffin snafu. Before the broadcast began, Moser expelled some choice words for seagulls in general. A hot mic caught him, though.

Moser goes off on seagulls

“Dude, that seagull. Oh my God. Ugh, dirty bastard,” he scoffed at the bird, before wondering aloud where the heck a seagull even lives in a place like Colorado. Of course, the original incident occurred in Vancouver, but Colorado does have some local seagulls of its own, even though there’s no ocean anywhere nearby. Which prompts the question from Marc Moser:

“I don’t even know — like, I don’t even know, like do seagulls live at the dump here in Colorado? Like, where do they live? I mean, where’s their house?”

A member of the announcing crew tried move on from the subject, but Moser demanded answers: “First, I want to know where the (fudge) seagulls live?” Except he didn’t say fudge. Another background voice gave his best guess, that “they have nests I think.”

A ridiculous suggestion, thought Moser. “They don’t live in a nest, they have webbed feet! They have to live on the ground.”

The real answer, according to the Denverite, is that they do tend to live near parking lots and garbage dumps, where wasted human food is most likely to be found.

After those foul comments on seagulls, Moser was then filmed boxing the lifeless seagull doll that the TV crew had hung on the set. Check out that nonsense:

Man, Moser is delivering some licks to this poor thing. Don’t let PETA get a hold of this clip — and definitely don’t let Marc Moser get a hold of the actual bird who stole is breakfast sandwich.