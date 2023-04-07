Sports World Reacts to Bizarre Zion Williamson Medical Update from New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson might be one of the most confusing commodities in all of sports. When he plays, he’s as good as it gets on the court. However, the two-time NBA All-Star is starting to appear as overhyped considering his lack of playing time on the floor in his career.

That narrative doesn’t seem as though it’ll be changing soon either based on the latest from the New Orleans Pelicans. Due to a hamstring injury, Williamson hasn’t seen the floor since January 2nd. Now, with the postseason approaching, the Pelicans VP of basketball operations provided a befuddling update on the franchise’s superstar.

David Griffin announced the following update on Zion Williamson:



“After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen.



We will continue to monitor his progression, and updates will be provided as… pic.twitter.com/HgtClM5gmS — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 6, 2023

Again, this was as much of a non-update as an update gets. Williamson hasn’t played in over three months and, with the playoffs starting early next week, fans are still wondering why they don’t know more, or at least why New Orleans can’t put out a less confusing release.

When you don't want to say no yet, but the answer is definitely not yes and you're just trying to sound polite like you're thinking about it. https://t.co/qcGz0Z5j8e — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) April 6, 2023

Zion Williamson is averaging 26 points, seven rebounds, and 4.6 assists in his 29 games this season. He’s still doing it in flashy ways all while being incredibly efficient too on a 60.8% field goal percentage.

Still, that’s not the issue. The issue is the fact that he has played in just 29 games this season and, in total, just 114 over his four-year career in the league. He’s phenomenal when he plays but, more often than not, he doesn’t and he usually doesn’t under this cloud of mystery hanging over the Pelicans.

As of now, it sounds like the team could likely be without their best player once again for the second straight postseason. But, hey, this isn’t anything new when it comes to David Griffin, Zion Williams, and the New Orleans Pelicans, right?

Man Arrested After Breaking Into Michael Jordan’s Chicago Mansion

An Illinois man has been arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred at the home of NBA legend Michael Jordan. The individual broke into Jordan’s seven-acre estate located in Chicago.

Raiden K. Hagedorn, 18, was arrested for his involvement during the break-in. He faces three misdemeanor charges — criminal trespass to occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Specifics regarding the break-in were not revealed.

Police responded to a burglary in progress call when witnesses saw the break-in. Hagedorn was later released from custody on his own recognizance per 247Sports.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Jordan has tried to sell his mansion for 10 years. The asking price dipped significantly from $30 million to $15 million over the years. The home includes a basketball court, a movie theater, several swimming pools and other luxury items.

Hagedorn’s appears in court on April 20 for a preliminary hearing.