St. Louis Battlehawks Break XFL Attendance Records, Renewing Calls for NFL Return

The St. Louis Battlehawks nearly broke their own XFL attendance record for their 21-17 Week 8 home victory over the Vegas Vipers Saturday.

35,167 packed inside The Dome at America’s Center to see the Battlehawks erase a late fourth-quarter deficit to improve to 6-2 on the season, second in the XFL North. The three biggest crowds in the league’s history belong to the Battlehawks, who attracted a record 38,310 fans in Week 4 and 35,868 in Week 5.

3 Biggest Crowds in #XFL History:



St. Louis Week 4 – 38,310

St. Louis Week 5 – 35,868

St. Louis Week 8 – 35,167 pic.twitter.com/kDpb4fb6us — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 8, 2023

St. Louis has proven to be the most successful host city since the XFL’s rebirth. The success comes on the heels of the city losing the St. Louis Rams of the NFL to Los Angeles following the 2015 season. Rams owner Stan Kroenke agreed to pay the city of St. Louis $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed after the team departed to Los Angeles.

Fans in St. Louis are showing their appetite for professional football is strong. Their passion has reignited calls for the NFL to return. The Rams, meanwhile, routinely see opposing fanbases outnumber their own fanbase inside SoFi Stadium. The stadium in Inglewood, California, has notably become known as “Levi’s South” — a nod to San Francisco 49ers fans.

Should Rams Have Stayed in St. Louis?

“rams should have NEVER left St Louis,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “This city loves their sports teams. LA has over 10x the people living there yet they don’t give a s— about the rams or chargers.”

Social media was flooded with hundreds if not thousands of fans saying Kroenke made the wrong decision to relocate the Rams.

“Rams I get going to LA since they did originally play here, (even though the Raiders will always run LA) the city of St. Louis deserves to have an NFL team representing them, like they’re packing it for a XFL game ffs,” another fan tweeted.

Battlehawks Overcome Key Absence to Pick Up Another XFL Victory

The Battlehawks were working without starting quarterback A.J. McCarron, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. Nick Tiano stepped up in McCarron’s absence and led the Battlehawks to victory in the first ever XFL overtime game.

“It was looking grim. There wasn’t a lot for us to hang our hats on today. But I do know our guys will fight,’’ Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht said after the game. “We had a couple of strategic plays go our way… Today was about our fight, about our guys sticking together. If there’s time on the clock, we always feel like we’ve got a chance.”