St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright Sings National Anthem on Opening Day

There’s nothing quite like Opening Day. With all 30 teams in the MLB starting their seasons, we got some great moments throughout the day out on the diamond.

However, few were better than 40-year-old Adam Wainwright, a pitcher for the Saint Louis Cardinals, singing the National Anthem inside Busch Stadium ahead of their opener against the Toronto Bluejays. While he didn’t see any action yesterday, he made his mark on the first matchup of the year by carrying a shockingly good tune as they honored America before the game.

Adam Wainwright just performed the National Anthem 🇺🇸🎶



Yes, you read that correctly.



(via @Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/0ylI6sBMrR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2023

Didn’t see that coming, did you?

This will be Adam Wainwright’s 18th season with the franchise. Still, put all the All-Stars, Golden Gloves, and World Series aside. Whenever he calls it a career, this will be as memorable a moment as he’s ever had in a Cardinals uniform considering it was Opening Day and, again, just how good his cords turned out to be.

WATCH: Dodgers Security Guard Absolutely Demolishes Fan Kneeling in the Outfield Grass Proposing

Major League Baseball couldn’t even make it through one day of games without a fan trespassing on the field. During yesterday’s Opening Day game for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Dodger Stadium, one guy hopped out of the left field bleachers and scuttled out into the middle of the outfield, where he turned around and got down on one knee. You know what comes next.

We’ve seen this show before. A fella wants to do something fabulous for his hopeful bride-to-be and decides to arrange a proposal during Dodgers’ Opening Day. It sounds so fantastically romantic, doesn’t it? Except this jackal didn’t get permission to propose during in the middle of an inning on the field. Nonetheless, our hero hustled on out there when he saw the opportunity. Once on the field, he flashed the ring box to his girlfriend and then got down a knee and opened it up to propose.

Mere seconds after he got down on his knee and the crowd serenaded him with cheers, a security guard completed a flawless blindside tackle of the guy straight into the Dodger Stadium turf. The guy’s hat went flying as well as his ring box, which the guards didn’t seem too worried about. Security kept his tail on the turf as they handcuffed and arrested him on the spot for trespassing onto the field.

Proposal gone wrong 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GMbc4QWqBN — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 31, 2023