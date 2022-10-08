Staggering Number of NFL Stars Will Miss Week 5: Report

The injury bug has bitten several of the NFL’s top stars this week … hard. Friday evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter fired off a list of a number of players who will miss the action this Sunday.

It’s a pretty staggering list, with over a dozen big names included. Some of the players who will miss Week 5 action include Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Rashod Bateman (Baltimore Ravens), and several others.

Below is the complete list that Schefter tweeted out on Friday:

Players out Sunday include Dak Prescott, Keenan Allen, Michael Thomas, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyrod Taylor, Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer, D'Andre Swift, Quintez Cephus, D.J. Chark, Kyle Pitts, Cam Brate, Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson, Brevin Jordan, Jake Elliott, Matt Prater, Rashod Bateman. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2022

Injuries are common in the NFL — but the number of key players included in the tweet seems extensive, considering we’re just five weeks into the season. Hopefully, some of these stars will return to the field quickly.

As long as the injury list is for the NFL heading into Week 5, it could be even worse next weekend. None of the names Adam Schefter mentioned in his tweet include the players who left Thursday night’s game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines suffered a scary injury, stumbling to his feet after the play ended. Hines left the game because of concussion protocol and did not return. Many fans expressed concern, comparing the injury to Tua Tagovailoa’s against Buffalo.

Denver lost two players to injury Thursday night, as well. Left tackle Garrett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby are both out for the season with leg injuries.

Play was stopped several times throughout the game because of injuries. It made some fans wonder whether the NFL is putting too much of a burden on players with Thursday Night Football — forcing such a quick turnaround from the previous week.

The NFL continues say it prioritizes the health and safety of its players. The first four weeks of the season haven’t really backed that up, though.