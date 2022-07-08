Star Defenseman Duncan Keith, Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion, Retires After 17-Year NHL Career

Veteran NHL defenseman Duncan Keith is retiring, Pierre LeBrun reported today. There were rumors swirling this week that Keith would call it a career after 17 seasons in the league, and they ended up being spot-on.

Word is Duncan Keith of the Edmonton Oilers has decided to retire. The 38-year-old has one year left on his deal at $5.54 million AAV.

Heck of a career, two-time Norris Trophy winner and Conn Smythe Trophy winner. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2022

Keith played 16 seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to the Edmonton Oilers for the 2021-22 campaign. In 1,192 career games, the soon-to-be 39-year-old scored 625 points – 105 goals and 520 assists. He finished with a +144 on-ice rating and averaged an absurd 25 minutes of ice time over the course of his career.

Keith helped the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups in the span of six seasons in the 2010’s. He earned the 2015 Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the team’s championship run that year. He is also a two-time Norris Trophy winner – twice awarded the honor as the NHL’s best defenseman in 2010 and 2014.

A Tremendously Long List of Accomplishments

The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native helped Team Canada win gold medals in both 2010 in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi. For NHL’s centennial celebration in 2017, the league named its “100 Greatest Players” of all time – and Keith was on the list.

Duncan Keith is eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025, and he will undoubtedly be a first-ballot selection.

3x #StanleyCup champ, 2x Norris Trophy winner and future HOFer Duncan Keith is reportedly planning to retire.@FriedgeHNIC | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/TsbQstBhMF — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 8, 2022

With Keith’s retirement, Chicago will actually be hit with a $5.5 million cap penalty for 2022-23 and a $1.9 million penalty for 2023-24. On the flip side, Edmonton loses one of its most valuable defensemen, but the Oilers will see that cap space free up for the next two years. Yeah, I am not sure how it works, either.

The brotherhood of NHL defensemen lost one of its own on Wednesday, as longtime player and scout Bryan Marchment passed away at the age of 53. He died unexpectedly while in Montreal, Quebec for the 2022 NHL Draft.