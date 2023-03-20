Star of Michigan State Upset Tyson Walker Has Car Towed While Punching Ticket to Sweet Sixteen

It doesn’t matter what you do on the basketball court in East Lansing, apparently. Michigan State star Tyson Walker learned that lesson the hard way after dropping 23 points in an upset win over Marquette on Sunday.

After Michigan State’s 69-60 victory over Marquette, Walker shared some interesting news on social media. Apparently, his car had been towed while he was scorching the Eagles.

“How I get back to campus and they towed my car,” Walker wrote.

Michigan State towed Tyson Walker's car while he was dropping 23 on Marquette.



Cruel world.

Come on Michigan State. We understand rules should apply to everyone, but can you give a one-time pass to the guy who just led the program to another Sweet Sixteen appearance?

Is that really too much to ask?

Right now we don’t have any other details regarding Walker’s car situation. But it doesn’t matter. How often do you hear of a player lighting up an opponent, leading his team to a Sweet Sixteen appearance and then having to deal with a “Dude, where’s my car?” moment?

Walker scored 23 points while making eight of his 17 shot attempts from the floor. He also dished out two assists and grabbed two rebounds in the win. The Spartans will head to New York City to play Kansas State at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 23.

Tom Izzo Talks Tyson Walker After Michigan State’s Win

Tom Izzo was emotional following Michigan State’s win over Kansas state on Sunday. He spoke about how proud he was of his team for sticking together and putting together another memorable run in March.

Then the head coach was asked about Tyson Walker, his star player. Izzo shared a funny interaction he had with Walker, a New York native. It sounds like the head coach as an authentic experience in the Big Apple coming his way.

“Well, we’re going home. And I told him two things: You get me there — I want a cab ride and one of them big slices of pizza,” Izzo said. “So that’s what Tyson owes me. He can pay for it with his NIL money.”

Great, even more for Walker to worry about. As if figuring out his car situation in East Lansing isn’t enough, now he’s got to secure a cab ride and a New Yor slice for his head coach. Talk about pressure.

We can’t wait to hear about Izzo’s experience in New York City — and whether Walker used his NIL money to get his head coach a slice of pizza.