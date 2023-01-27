Steelers’ Art Rooney II Says He Hates the Idea of Neutral Site Championship Games

The AFC Championship game this weekend features a feisty Cincinnati Bengals team trying to unseat the Kansas Chiefs in KC to make it back to their second straight Super Bowl. However, had the Bengals lost last week to the Buffalo Bills, the AFC title game would not be taking place in frigid Arrowhead Stadium, but instead, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen would have dueled it out under a dome at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

That’s right, it would’ve been the first ever neutral site conference championship game in the NFL. Of course, the reason for a neutral site AFC title matchup is the cancelled Bills-Bengals game from earlier in the year. An unfortunate development which saw both teams lose their opportunity to earn the one-seed.

However, Cincinnati squashed any such dreams of a neutral site trial run in the championship round by dismantling the Bills in Buffalo. Instead, the Chiefs now host the Bengals. But NFL brass, since they were able to sell even more tickets and an even higher price than they normally sell when the games are hosted in home stadiums.

There are rumblings that if the test run went well this year, a permanent switch to a neutral site for title games could occur. But according to Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, the owners don’t want that. At least he doesn’t. He said as much on the radio this week. He believes if the issue was put to an owner’s vote, a majority would decline a permanent neutral site title game rule.

“No. I hate the idea,” said Rooney when asked about the possibility on 93.7 The Fan. “So, wouldn’t like that at all. My sense is that if they put that up for a vote it wouldn’t pass today, but who knows.”

As always with the NFL, you never know. Perhaps the league’s owners will ultimately decide that the little extra cash from the ticket sales at neutral title games is worth leaving the home playoff atmospheres behind. However, we know Art Rooney will do anything in his power to prevent that from happening.