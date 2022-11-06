Steelers-Bengals Week 11 Game at Risk of Being Flexed Out of ‘Sunday Night Football’

The sequel to the Pittsburgh Steelers–Cincinnati Bengals this season is slated to kickoff in Week 11 on “Sunday Night Football.”

As Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer pointed out, with the Steelers a dismal 2-6 and the Bengals an underwhelming 4-4, will that remain by the time we get there? The question is fair, given the NFL‘s knack for flexing primetime games late into the season. A peek at the Week 11 schedule shows a couple games that will have major playoff implications, which could boot the AFC North showdown back down to a 1 p.m. ET start time.

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) are currently set to play at 4:25 p.m. ET. In the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) will head north to face the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) at the same time. A Minnesota victory over the Washington Commanders (4-4) this Sunday, as well as a triumph over the Buffalo Bills (6-1) the following week could surely catapult their matchup with Dallas into primetime.

Whenever its played, the Steelers will look to sweep the season series with Cincinnati after their 23-20 victory in Week 1.

Steelers Make Multiple Moves at Trade Deadline

The Steelers are reeling, having lost six-of-seven. Coming off the heels of a 35-13 defeat to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), the Steelers made multiple moves at Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Steelers traded receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. They received a 2023 second-round draft pick in exchange.

Pittsburgh reportedly moved off of Claypool in an effort to relieve themselves from a “distraction.” Claypool spoke with the Chicago media for the first time Wednesday and summarized his season in Pittsburgh.

“I feel like I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year,” Claypool said, via Pro Football Talk. “But, I think I’ve been able to show that in the past. And I’m excited to be able to gain that trust with [quarterback] Justin [Fields] to where he knows if he needs a play, he can come to me.”

In addition, the Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Commanders. Pittsburgh also received a 2025 conditional seventh-round draft pick, while Washington netted a 2025 conditional sixth-round draft pick in return.

The Steelers, however, need all the help they can get in their secondary. Pittsburgh has surrendered 277.3 yards per game through the air this season, 31st in the NFL. Injuries have been plentiful, with top cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon having missed four games this season.