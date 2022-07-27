Steelers Defensive Back Minkah Fitzpatrick Suffers Injury from Bicycle Fall

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick might miss some time from training camp this summer. The reason? Well, he might’ve benefited from some training wheels on his bicycle.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that Fitzpatrick injured his wrist after falling off his bike. The accident happened while the defensive back was on vacation, per Sports Illustrated.

Because of the injury, Fitzpatrick starts training camp on the team’s non-football injury list. It is not expected to sideline the defensive back very long, though Tomlin says he’s dealing with some discomfort.

Fitzpatrick’s injury comes a month after signing a monumental NFL contract with the Steelers. The defensive back agreed to a four-year contract extension worth over $73.6 million. The deal made him the highest-paid safety in the league’s history.

The good news is that the injury doesn’t appear to be too serious. Tomlin just might request Fitzpatrick be a little more cautious the next time he takes his bike out.

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Strong Run in Pittsburgh

Minkah Fitzpatrick started his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins in 2018 but he’s thriving with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2019-20) with the Steelers and is coming off a strong campaign in 2021.

Last year, the safety tallied a career-best 124 tackles, broke up seven passes and totaled two interceptions. Pittsburgh signed Fitzpatrick to the mega-contract following that strong showing.

If you followed Fitzpatrick’s college career, his NFL success is no surprise. At Alabama, the defensive back was a two-time College Football Playoff champion and a two-time All-American. It didn’t take long for his skill set to translate to the next level.

Tomlin did not provide a timetable for Fitzpatrick. We’ll see if he’s suited up and ready to play when the Steelers take the field in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 11.