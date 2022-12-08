Steelers DL Cameron Heyward Tears Up Talking About How Brother’s First TD Honored Their Father

For brothers Cameron and Connor Heyward, last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons was about more than just playing football. Their father Craig played fullback in the NFL for 11 years. He was a bit of a journeyman that spent two years in Atlanta, where he played some of his best ball.

When the Steelers and Falcons faced off in Atlanta this past weekend, it didn’t really sink in for the two of them. That was until Connor grabbed his one and only catch of the game for a 17-yard touchdown. It was his first NFL touchdown.

That’s when the emotions started for Cameron Heyward. The two lost their father to cancer, he passed away in Atlanta in 2006. Wearing his father’s jersey, Cam talked about that amazing moment from Sunday.

“If I could share a story, this morning, me and him went to my dad’s grave and we got to share a moment there. So I was pretty emotional when he got the touchdown. I don’t like to be Mr. Soppy but, that really hit me. Luckily there wasn’t a camera on me because I was a mess,” he said.

The Heyward brothers made their dad proud in the city where he raised them. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyN0Atztpm — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022

It was a great all-around game for the Heyward brothers. They are both helping this Steelers team be the best they can be. In the AFC North, they are at the bottom. They are dead last but could pass the Browns if all goes well. There isn’t much of a path to the postseason, but the hope is still alive.

Cam Heyward, Steelers Gear Up For Ravens Rivalry Game

This weekend is a big game for the Steelers. It is the biggest rivalry game of the year for this team as they take on the Ravens. Of course, they will play twice in the last four weeks of the season. As for the Baltimore defense, they are ready to play against this Pittsburgh offense.

Make no mistake, none of these teams are going to take the other lightly. Even if the Steelers have a losing record, this is a huge game. Besides the Ravens, they have three games at the end of the year that looks winnable. With the Panthers, Raiders, and Browns before the end of the regular season, that’s a lot of chances to change things around.

Cameron Heyward and the Steelers are ready to get to work. Do you think they can take down the Ravens, Outsiders?