Steelers Fans Already Tired of Mitch Trubisky, Call for Rookie Kenny Pickett to Take Over at QB

Two games. That’s how long Mitch Trubisky’s popularity lasted among Pittsburgh Steelers fans — and even that might be a little generous.

Fans got pretty vocal during Pittsburgh’s 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, both at the stadium and on social media. Trubisky finished the game completing 21-of-33 passes for 168 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was also sacked three times.

Inside the walls at Acrisure Stadium, fans started a “Kenny” chant, calling for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. That sentiment trickled onto Twitter, where many echoed those calls.

I'd rather watch Pickett struggle and learn than watch Mitch Trubisky try to navigate a football game. — The_Show412 (@The_show412) September 18, 2022

Think we can all agree watching a game like this sucks. Whether you’re a little baby and wanna keep playing it safe with 2-good-drives-per-game trubisky or you wanna have fun and start Kenny Pickett who’s better and can do more, this sucks — Zac Celedonia (@ZeFlashNFL) September 18, 2022

I tried to tell y’all about Mitch Trubisky 🤷‍♂️. Time to start the future — Smittywerbin (@smittywerbin1) September 18, 2022

Trubisky is in his first season with the Steelers. It’s been a bit of a bumpy start, and already fans want to see change.

The backup quarterback tends to be the most popular player on any team — at any level. But the Steelers selected Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft for a reason. The organization believes he can be the future of the team.

Are we going to see Pickett a little earlier than expected? Pittsburgh fans certainly hope so.

Mitch Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett

Mitch Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett. Six-year NFL veteran vs. rookie. The coaching staff clearly believed that Trubisky was the quarterback who gave the Pittsburgh Steelers the best chance to win. Fans aren’t quite sold on that idea.

So, will there be a change?

It’s still early in the 2022 season, so the staff might continue to ride with Trubisky — at least for now. If he continues to struggle, though, it might be best to start preparing for the future.

During the preseason, Pickett played in all three games and put up some great numbers. He finished the preseason by completing 29-of-36 pass attempts for 261 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Playing in the preseason is much different than the regular season, though. Even with a strong performance in those three games, he might not be as prepared as Trubisky for the 17-game schedule.

It should be interesting to follow the Steelers’ quarterback situation this season. Trubisky has already worn out his welcome among fans. Will the coaching staff be next?