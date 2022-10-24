Steelers Fans React to Tough Loss Against Dolphins on Sunday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers just struggled against the Miami Dolphins. With little offensive output, the Steelers faithful were not happy. This NFL season has been up and down, mostly down, for Pittsburgh. Quarterback troubles, frustrations with coordinators, and more.

Nothing seemed to go right for long on Sunday night. The Steelers fans were out in full force in Miami. It honestly was hard to tell it was an away game for Pittsburgh. Terrible towels whipped around all night and cheered on Kenny Pickett and the rest of the team.

In Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field, this was going to be a tough game. But, the Steelers had a chance to win this game. Each time they were knocking on the door another mistake came up. Two late interceptions in the fourth quarter were ultimately the nail in the coffin.

Fans Hurt Again By Pittsburgh Steelers

The great joy of fandom! You love a team, you don’t really know why, and if they lose or mess up in any way it is liable to ruin your weekend if not your entire week. That’s why we tune in, isn’t it folks? Pittsburgh Steelers fans were treated to another close one with lots of chances to win the game in the fourth quarter.

It didn’t happen, though.

I’m shaking rn, the Steelers surely find ways to raise the anxiety levels — Seth Windsor (@swindsor60) October 24, 2022

Those last two interceptions were tough to swallow. The defense does so much to get the ball back. To put the ball in their quarterback’s hands so he can make plays and score. Then, it all gets wiped away. Neither team scored a point in the second half as this game was a defensive battle until the end.

Too bad that last pass went to the Dolphins defender instead of the Steelers receiver.

Again Matt Canada has his QB with a 5.8 yards per completion … you can’t win football games like this (3 interceptions don’t help) but the offense doesn’t try to go down field until we are down late in the 4th quarter. #Steelers — Dingle (@barry_greynolds) October 24, 2022

After falling to 2-5 on the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot to do moving forward. This might be a lost season, but there are still improvements that can be made. Fans are really not excited to watch more Matt Canada football. There is poor execution, poor decision-making, and the Kenny Pickett experiment might be happening too early.

The Steelers have to do something.

The Steelers gave the entirety of training camp reps to Mitch Trubisky with the first team offense. Matt Canada doesn’t utilize the middle of the field until there’s no time left. The coaching and play execution on this team is abysmal. #HereWeGo #Steelers — DJ (@steelers_n6tion) October 24, 2022

16-10, Miami walks away with the win at home. The Steelers are going to try to shake this one off and prepare for the next game against the Philadelphia Eagles.