Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Speaks Out About Kenny Pickett Head Injury

During today’s Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens, Kenny Pickett went out with an injury. Mike Tomlin gave an update in the postgame. The NFL head coach has had an ordeal dealing with his quarterback situation. Now it gets more complicated.

During the game against the Ravens, Kenny Pickett went down hard while scrambling away from the defense. He was wrapped up and slammed hard to the ground. After that, he was taken out of the game with a head injury as Mitch Trubisy came in and took over.

Mike Tomlin will have to put a lot of trust into Trubisky, a quarterback he already benched this season. This was a nasty hit. Ther was confusion when Pickett came back into the game just to be taken out again.

Kenny Pickett appeared to be injured on this hit and Mitchell Trubisky came in and just led a TD drive in his place

Tomline doesn’t know a whole lot about how or why Pickett came back in.

“When he became symptomatic, he was pulled from the game and evaluated for concussion,” the coach said., via ESPN according to Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know about the sequence or the details regarding the sequence.”

The Ravens were also down their starting quarterback as Lamar Jackson heals from a PCL injury.

Kenny Pickett Replaced By Mitch Trubisky After Injury

Now, the quarterback battle between Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett has been well documented. This Steelers offense has not been the best at times. However, there was a stretch of games where it looked like things were clicking for Pickett.

The young quarterback was able to go four games without throwing an interception. When Trubisky came into the game, he initially led the offense to a touchdown. However, that quickly changed. This team is just not having a great season.

Soon enough, Trubisky had thrown three interceptions. That did nothing to help his team as Pittsburgh lost for the first time in four tries against the Ravens. Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown didn’t make any huge mistakes and Baltimore went on to win 16-14.

One of these teams will likely be playing in the playoffs soon enough. Meanwhile, the other one will move on to the draft and next season soon after the last game is played in the regular season. Take your guess which.