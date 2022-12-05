Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Throws Out F-Bomb at Fan, Internet Goes Wild

Mark down Mike Tomlin as someone who “ain’t havin’ it.” The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach got pretty frustrated when a fan tried to share some encouraging words before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Holding his phone to record the moment, one fan gave Tomlin a thumbs up and said, “Coach Tomlin, let’s go for the win, man.” The longtime NFL head coach wanted nothing to do with it.

“Man, I’m f—ing workin’,” Tomlin responded.

Hahahaha mannn…



I fucking LOVE Mike Tomlin.. LOCKED IN.pic.twitter.com/dEVUAFNohI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 5, 2022

Some on social media absolutely loved Tomlin’s attitude heading into Sunday’s game. It showed he was locked in and focused on getting a win over Atlanta.

“Hahahaha mannn …,” wrote Pat McAfee. “I f—ing LOVE Mike Tomlin. LOCKED IN.” Another Twitter user added, “That man said, ‘I’m on the clock.'”

Others did seem to appreciate Tomlin’s comment quite as much. They believed he went a little too far with a fan that was trying to show support.

“Just disrespectful,” one fan wrote. “He didn’t have to say anything.” Another chimed in, “Imagine if (Bill) Belichick did this? National news.”

Tomlin’s focus turned out pretty well for the Steelers. Pittsburgh registered a 19-16 victory over the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. The team has now won back-to-back contests and three of its last four.

Pittsburgh Steelers Slapped with Fine by NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to be incredibly pleased with their play the past two weeks, recording wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. However, a few players might still be a little aggravated.

Why? The NFL fined 13 Steelers players for their involvement in a “machine gun” celebration on Monday Night Football. The league collected a total of $132,484 from the players for the celebration.

Players fined included T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Marcus Allen. The celebration unfolded after a James Pierre interception off of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

So, the wallets of a few players will be a little lighter. And the Steelers will have to start finding a new way to celebrate big plays, apparently.