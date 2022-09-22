Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Appear Worried About Mitchell Trubisky Amid Poor Start

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t throwing in the proverbial terrible towel on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky just yet.

Trubisky and the Steelers’ offense struggled in their 17-14 Week 2 loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday. A loud and boisterous “Kenny” chant cascaded from the top down of Acrisure Stadium as the Pittsburgh faithful made it known that they wanted to see Kenny Pickett under center.

But don’t get your hopes up, Steelers fans. This is still Trubisky’s team — for now. The 2022 first-round pick’s time may come at some point this season, but Trubisky will get more of an opportunity to iron out the kinks with the offense. Tomlin indicated such on the recent edition his weekly show.

“We’re two weeks in,” Tomlin said, via Steelers Depot. “I’m not even in the neighborhood of having discussions like that, man. I’m more concerned about out collective growth and development and what we’re putting together in terms of what we desire to do to engineer victory and he’s just simply a component of it.”

Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers Offense Struggle to Open 2022 Season

Pittsburgh’s offense was overwhelmed by New England’s defense. The Steelers mustered up 243 yards and one score. Trubisky completed 21-of-33 passes for 168 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Those numbers, as generic as they sound, are a bit inflated.

On passes that traveled 10-plus air yards or more, Trubisky completed 5-of-12 passes for 74 yards and the lone interception. Combine that with the offensive line failing to generate many open holes for Najee Harris, and you see why there’s trouble on the offensive front in Pittsburgh.

“We can be better at everything,” Trubisky said after the loss. “I can be better with decision making. We had some missed opportunities with missed throws. We had a couple where we weren’t on the same page. Bottom line, we’ve got to score more points.”