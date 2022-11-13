Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Blasts Indianapolis Colts for ‘Disgraceful’ Jeff Saturday Hire

Bill Cowher had smoke billowing out of his ears on Sunday before the Indianapolis Colts took the field. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Super Bowl-winning head coach has a big problem with the franchise placing the interim tag on Jeff Saturday.

For two minutes, Cowher, an NFL analyst on CBS, torched the Colts for calling on Saturday to take over the team. The former Indianapolis center — and six-time Pro Bowler — brings no professional or collegiate coaching experience to the table.

“What about the assistants on the staff right now? The guys that were there in training camp. The guys that were there early in the morning and late at night?” Cowher said. “Guys like Gus Bradley, Scottie Montgomery, John Fox. Don’t they deserve the opportunity?

“For an owner to hire a coach who’s never been an assistant at the college level or the pro level — and overseeing a lot of candidates qualified for that job … it’s a disgrace to the coaching profession. Regardless of how this plays out, what happened in Indianapolis is a travesty.”

Bill Cowher on the #Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday: "It's a disgrace to the coaching profession."

Tell us how you really feel, Bill.

Owner Jim Irsay decided to hire Saturday after terminating previous head coach Frank Reich. The Colts play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Saturday’s debut as an NFL coach.

Bill Cowher Might Get Even Angrier Over Jeff Saturday Hire

It may not be possible for Bill Cowher to get angrier about the Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. But there’s no doubt the latest developments in the whole situation will bother him even more.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard had reservations about hiring Saturday. However, that didn’t stop Jim Irsay.

Members of the Colts front office would’ve preferred to place the interim tag on John Fox or Gus Bradley — both having previous head coaching experience.

Obviously, that’s not the direction Irsay wanted to go. Instead, he made the decision to hire Saturday, creating one of the most-discussed coaching moves of the 2022 season.