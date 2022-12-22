Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Remembers How Franco Harris Left Such a Huge Impact on Pittsburgh

Following the news that Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris passed away at 72, head coach Mike Tomlin remembers the former running back as leaving such a huge impact on Pittsburgh.

During his appearance on the latest Good Morning Football, Tomlin discussed what Franco Harris meant to Pittsburgh and how the Steelers are planning to honor the late running back this upcoming weekend.

Coach Tomlin joined @gmfb to discuss what Franco Harris meant to the city of Pittsburgh, how the @Steelers plan to honor him this weekend, and some of his favorite memories with the legendary running back. pic.twitter.com/b8TslUjIzr — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 22, 2022

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday (December 21st), Tomlin shared details about the close relationship he had with Harris. “I just admire and loved that man,” he explained. “There was so much to be learned from him in terms of how he conducted himself, how he embraced the of being Franco. For Steelers Nation, this community, the Penn State followers, he just embraced it all and did it with grace and class and patience and time for people.”

As previously reported, Harris passed away on Wednesday morning, just days before the Steelers planned to retire his No. 32 jersey during the halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders game. His death was ruled sudden, as he had been active on his social media account days before. Along with Harris, Ernie Stautner and “Mean” Joe Greene are the only other two Steelers players to have their jerseys retired. Harris is the first offensive player to have his number retired as well. Harris’ jersey retirement ceremony is part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception.

Mike Tomlin Talks About Franco Harris’ Connection With Younger Steeler Players

Tomlin then reflected on when Harris visited the team earlier this season before announcing the Steelers would be retiring his jersey. Tomlin said that during his time with the team, Harris spoke to him, the team president Art Rooney II and some of the younger players.

“That’s something we talk openly about and we appreciate,” Mike Tomlin continued. “The support these current players get from those who have come before them. Franco was just such a shining example of that. When those guys spent time with him, they realized he didn’t want anything from them. He just wanted the absolute best for them. That unconditional love, guys feel that. That’s why they felt about him the way they felt about him.”

Speaking about how the Steelers handled the news about Harris’ passing, Mike Tomlin said, “We had a productive day, obviously we did so with a heavy heart. This organization, this community, the football world, we lost a great one in Franco Harris. Obviously, we’re all heartbroken, but we do look forward to honoring him and his legacy this weekend.”

Tomlin went on to add that the Steelers’ attention needs to be on preparing to put together a performance that is “fitting of a great man like Franco.”