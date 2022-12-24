WATCH: Steelers Players Arrive Wearing Franco Harris Jerseys Ahead of Christmas Eve Raiders Game

After Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris passed away, his team is showing up to honor him in a big way. Ahead of their Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team arrived at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh wearing Franco Harris’ No. 32. Check out the clip below.

Paying homage to Franco. pic.twitter.com/RyxWnESFkS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2022

Franco Harris, who was best remembered for having one of the most well-known plays in NFL history, passed away recently. He was 72. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he died in his sleep. However, his cause of death hasn’t been announced yet.

Legendary Franco Harris passes away days before the 50th anniversary of ‘Immaculate Reception’

“We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet,” said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

Sadly, the running back passed away just before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.”

The celebration was for a game-winning touchdown catch in 1972. The play took the team to victory over the Oakland Raiders 13-7. It was also their first-ever playoff game in that year’s AFC Divisional Round.

“That play really represents our teams of the ’70s,” Harris once said after the league voted “Immaculate Reception” the most outstanding play in the sport’s history in 2020 during the NFL’s 100th anniversary season.

Before Franco Harris passed, the team planned to retire his No. 32 during their Christmas Even game.

Harris was drafted out of Penn State as the 13th choice in 1972. Despite this, he quickly proved himself as a player. He would go on to win the league’s Rookie of the Year after becoming only the fourth rookie in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards.

Throughout his long-winded career, Harris became a four-time Super Bowl champion. During Super Bowl IX, he was awarded MVP honors. During their face-off with the Minnesota Vikings, he rushed nearly 160 yards during their face-off. As a result, he helped his team clinch their first-ever league title.

After an astounding 13 seasons playing professional football, Franco Harris retired from the NFL.