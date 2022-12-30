Steelers Playoff Hopes: Here’s What Needs to Happen for Pittsburgh to Make a Run

Somehow, someway, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but they have to earn it these last two weeks. They also need some luck. This is like a longshot, three-part parlay for the Steelers. Some of it is in their control, but they’ll also have to wait and see.

To start, the Steelers need to win their last two games this year if they want to go to the playoffs. They also need the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets to lose. But it is even more complicated than that, as the folks at “Behind the Steel Curtain“ pointed out.

So, step one is to get wins over the Ravens and the Browns. No Lamar Jackson for Baltimore makes that possible. The Dolphins have to lose out or at least lose/tie once in these final two weeks. Finally, the Jets and Dolphins have to lose at least once. However, the Jets cannot lose to the Dolphins.

I told you that it was a little complicated. Mike Tomlin has his Pittsburgh Steelers looking decent right now. They have proven that they can get by with whatever quarterback they have. Their defense is what makes them a postseason contender, though.

Even if the Steelers don’t make it to the playoffs, the team knows that some tweaks have to be made. Mike Tomlin hasn’t made it this far without learning how to make off-season changes. That might include changing up the coaching staff.

Steelers Making Changes Based on Playoffs?

A lot rides on how the Steelers end the season. If they make the playoffs, that might just save a couple of jobs as far as the coaching staff is concerned. There is no secret that the coaches have frustrated fans at times this season. Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky aren’t the only ones to blame.

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, offensive coordinator Matt Canada could be on the way out. One has to wonder if the Steelers making the playoffs could save his job.

“I fully expect a change to be made at the end of the season,” Ray said. “The players know. The people inside the building know.”

If he is right, then there will be some happy fans in Pittsburgh, no doubt.