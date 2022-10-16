Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Exits Game vs. Buccaneers After Taking Huge Hit

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Sunday’s Week 6 home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers missing several key starters. Now just past the halfway mark, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is on the shelf.

Pickett, making his second-career start, exited the game during the third quarter after taking a huge hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. White fought threw a hold to get to Pickett and drive him to the ground. Pickett got up slow and was taken to the blue medical tent. Moments later, Pickett was taken into the locker room.

Kenny Pickett is headed to the locker room after taking this hit.



Mitchell Trubisky is in the game at QB. pic.twitter.com/c38HXG442e — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) October 16, 2022

The Steelers, clinging to a 20-12 lead, have turned to Mitchell Trubisky, who started the first four games of the season. Pickett, meanwhile, is out for the remainder of the game. He has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Kenny Pickett Second-Career Start Derailed By Injury

Prior to the hit, Pickett was enjoying the best stretch of his young career. Pickett completed 11-of-18 passes for 67 yards and one touchdown. He added 16 yards on the ground. He was arguably outplaying Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has struggled mightily along with the rest of Tampa Bay’s offense.

The Buccaneers have yet to score a touchdown and are 0-for-3 in the red zone. Brady is 16-of-30 for 174 yards. The Steelers have sacked him twice. He let out some of his frustration on the offensive line after a drive stalled during the second quarter. The 45-year-old immediately made his way to the sideline and ripped into his offensive line. The exchange was picked up by Fox‘s cameras.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

“You’re so much better than the way you’re f—— playing,” Brady yelled at his offensive line.