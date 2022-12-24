steelers-qb-kenny-pickett-reveals-details-surrounding-second-concussion-of-season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had trouble at quarterback. It doesn’t help that Kenny Pickett has had two concussions this season. His latest came earlier in December and sidelined him against the Carolina Panthers. Pickett discovered the latest concussion on his own.

When Kenny Pickett went down against the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month, he wanted to go back in. In fact, he did go back in. This season there has been so much emphasis on concussions and player safety. Especially with quarterbacks.

As the Steelers gear up for the Raiders, Pickett talked about his concussion and what went down to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He self-reported his own concussion, something a lot of players wouldn’t do, but it was the right thing to do.

“I thought I was good to go,” Picket explained, via The Comeback. “I felt good. I got back out there and started running, the vision started coming into play more and I started moving. Things are going fast. That’s when symptoms started coming up and I had to go inside. They ruled me out. We knew what it was after I started getting back into play. It was definitely the right call to get me into protocol.”

It’s great to hear that not only Kenny Pickett but Steelers staff were able to realize the situation and handle it. Getting Pickett on the sideline was the right call. When dealing with a concussion or any head injury, the first step is getting the player the medical attention that they need.

Ben Roethlisberger Wants Steelers to Shut Down Kenny Pickett

Less than a year after leaving the NFL, Ben Roethlisberger is still a major voice for Steelers fans. He is as integral to the fabric of the franchise as the black and gold itself. After the injury that Kenny Pickett suffered, the future Hall of Famer had a thing to say about the young QB.

Roethlisberger wants to see Pickett shut down for the rest of the season.

“I don’t want to say ever ‘listen I’m done for the season,’ but at some point, if you’re the franchise and you’re not gonna make it, you’re not going anywhere, it might be smart to shut him down,” Big Ben said. “If he’s your guy of the future, which obviously he is, maybe it’s smart to do that.”

If Ben Roethlisberger was in chrage, the Steelers would shut it down and not worry about making the playoffs. However, they have this game against the Raiders to look forward to. If they lose, and/or Kenny Pickett gets injured again, could we see Mitch Trubisky the rest of the way?