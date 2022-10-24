steelers-qb-kenny-pickett-speaks-on-turnovers-following-sunday-night-football-loss-to-dolphins

Not the outcome he was hoping for, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett addresses turnovers following Sunday Night Football loss to the Miami Dolphins.

During a post-game interview, Kenny Pickett spoke about the mistakes made on the field. “Yeah, I think there’s some things to build on,” he explained. “But obviously turnovers, they can’t happen. That cost us the game, so I gotta fix that. I’ll be in there tomorrow getting to work on it and getting ready for next week.”

Kenny Pickett speaks to the media following tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/DIh5yPkqem — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 24, 2022

Kenny Pickett then spoke about the game-sealing interception. “I wanted to give Diontae [Johnson] a chance to make a play. Just a miscommunication. I felt like I thought he was gonna come back down. He ended up going vertical. I wanted to put it high and outside and give him a chance to make a play. But that’s on me. Either I gotta run it there and get outta bounds or just throw it away and play another down and give us a better chance.”

The loss against the Miami Dolphins comes just one week after Kenny Pickett was forced to leave the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a hard hit to the head. Sports Illustrated reported that Pickett was hit by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing in the third quarter. Although he stood back up on his own, game officials called trainers out onto the field where they evaluated him. He was escorted to a medical tent and then the locker room. The quarterback was eventually announced as sitting out for the rest of the game due to having a concussion.

After Kenny Pickett’s exit, Mitch Trubisky took off and the Steelers ended up being the Bucs 20-18.

Former Steelers Player Maurice Pouncey Praises Kenny Pickett As Being the NFL Franchise’s ‘Next Quarterback’

Earlier this month, former Steelers player Maurice Pouncey spoke about Kenny Pickett and how he believes that Pickett will be the Steelers quarterback that stands out.

“Man, from the game I seen him go in there, I’m gonna be honest with you bro. He’s gonna be the next franchise quarter for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Pouncey explained about Kenny Pickett. “He got a lot of dog, and a lot of fight in him bro. And football is an exciting thing, man.”

Pouncey then said that Kenny Pickett draws the whole team together. “It looks like he just made the team play and feel like they was a lot better than what they were on that day, you know what I mean? So, I think he brings a lot of that to the team, and Steeler Nation has a lot of bright future ahead of them.”

Kenny Pickett played for the University of Pittsburgh where he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as a senior. He was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.