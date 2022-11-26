Steelers RB Najee Harris Jabs Teammate, Discounts Georgia’s National Championship

Georgia might’ve defeated Alabama in last year’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season, but not everyone is ready to crown the Bulldogs as champions. Former Crimson Tide star and current Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is one of them.

Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens said his transition from college to the NFL was smooth because of the level of competition he faced while at Georgia. Reporters then asked Harris about those comments, and that’s when the running back took a shot at his teammate — and the Dawgs.

“Georgia, their staff came from Alabama, so their whole stuff is from us,” Harris said, per AL.com. “So, obviously he got that stuff from us. Really, he’s just following the leader, as I see it. He got his weak-ass natty.”

Harris also said that “the players got hurt from Bama,” discrediting UGA’s title run.

Most notably, star receiver Jameson Williams missed the championship game for the Crimson Tide, which the Bulldogs won 33-18. When Williams played for Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, the Tide won 41-24.

Pickens has transitioned nicely into an NFL receiver for the Steelers. Though the team has struggled, the rookie has totaled 453 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions. Najee Harris is the team’s leading rusher, piling up 550 yards and three touchdowns on 148 carries.

The two Pittsburgh youngsters are bright spots for the future of the franchise. And while they’re teammates on Sundays, there’s still a bit of a rivalry on Saturdays.

George Pickens Gets Tossed for Late Hit

As well as George Pickens has played in his first NFL season with the Steelers, he’s still susceptible to rookie mistakes. In Pittsburgh’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, the receiver got ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on an onside kick.

Pittsburgh attempted to recover an onside kick, trailing 37-30 with less than a minute to play. After Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd recovered the kick, Pickens dove head-first at the receiver.

Officials ejected Pickens from the remainder of the game — though it didn’t really matter at that stage. Still, fans sounded off on the rookie for the “cheap shot.”

“Dirty play by George Pickens there that’s going to cost him some $$$,” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “Suspension or gtfo.”

A third individual on Twitter was upset over how long it took referees to make the call, saying, “Took the officials 5 minutes to do it too “do we really want to throw out a Steelers player?”

Pickens still has some learning to do in the NFL.