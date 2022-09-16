Steelers RB Najee Harris Off Injury Report, Will Play Against Patriots on Sunday

Rejoice Fantasy Football managers (including myself)! Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris is officially off the injury report and will play the Patriots. The talented NFL ball carrier is going to get some carries and will likely start. Fans weren’t sure if they would see Najee playing against New England after what they saw in Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Najee Harris is BACK

It looks like Najee Harris and his foot feel just fine. Let’s see how he does on Sunday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network with the news below.

#Steelers RB Najee Harris (foot) is off the injury report and will play Sunday against the #Patriots. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2022

Last week against the Bengals, Najee Harris had a quiet day. He was given the ball 10 times on the ground and only managed 23 yards. He also had a couple of receptions. It’s not the ideal start to the season he would have hoped for. Then the foot injury happened. Now the Steelers are hoping that they can plug him back in and get the same production, if not better that he gave in 2021.

Harris is not, and might never be a guy that averages 5 yards a carry. However, if he can improve upon his 2021 average of 3.9 yards per carry and get that above 4.0 then he’s going to find a niche for himself for a long time to come. Being the guy that can get those hard-to-earn yards in the trenches is a big deal. Not to mention the RB is talented in running routes and screens as well.

Steelers Get Double Dose of Good Injury News

With the Najee Harris news dropping today, it’s just more good news for Steelers fans. Week One was not kind to the team and they found themselves with multiple injuries on both sides of the ball. Star linebacker T.J. Watt tore his pectoral muscle in that opener. Fans waited on pins and needles to hear good news.

It took a second opinion, but Watt got the answer he wanted. No torn tendon and that means no surgery. So, after about 6 weeks or so, Watt should be ready to get back on the field and compete. That’s not an insignificant amount of time, but it’s better than a season-ending surgery.

This weekend, Najee Harris is back. Soon enough, so will T.J. Watt. Steelers fans, just hang in there things will get better. . . I think.